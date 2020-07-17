Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HMLP. Danske downgraded shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hoegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.20.

HMLP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.13. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $358.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 30.19%. Analysts anticipate that Hoegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $7,815,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Hoegh LNG Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

