Holo Hits Market Cap of $119.98 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, WazirX, Bilaxy and Fatbtc. Holo has a total market cap of $119.98 million and $14.04 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Holo has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.01882706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00091299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00189570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000204 BTC.

VestChain (VEST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Holo Token Profile

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,554,191,769 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official website is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, ABCC, Bilaxy, Hotbit, WazirX, Binance, OOOBTC, LATOKEN, Liqui and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

