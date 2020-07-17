Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 59,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,310,000 after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,349,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

HON traded up $4.24 on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. 1,822,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,402. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

