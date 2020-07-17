Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 438 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,051 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 100.5% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,417 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,875,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,547,869. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $375.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. Walmart’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

