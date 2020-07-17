Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires 683 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,447,000. MU Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,870 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $301.52. 2,856,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,999,879. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $315.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $292.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

