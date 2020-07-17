Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys 5,966 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 31,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,816,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,523,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,177,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,034 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $55.45. 6,653,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,730,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

