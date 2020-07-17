Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,427 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $526,722,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,530,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,186,000 after buying an additional 5,246,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,778,000 after buying an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,526,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,050,000 after buying an additional 2,086,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $91,299,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.58. 1,122,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,337. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

