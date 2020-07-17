Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 6.5% in the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Netflix by 27.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,550 shares of company stock worth $94,123,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.50.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $521.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,454,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,334. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

