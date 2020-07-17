Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,983 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

WFC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 40,923,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,068,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

