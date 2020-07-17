Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 360.0% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $633.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.45.

BlackRock stock traded up $7.11 on Wednesday, hitting $568.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,157. The firm has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $544.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $503.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total value of $791,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

