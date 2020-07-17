Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,832,471,000 after acquiring an additional 252,054 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $49,952,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $48,568,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.44.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $364.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.86 and a 200-day moving average of $384.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.11 and a twelve month high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

