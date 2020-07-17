Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.42. 837,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.15. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.12 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.04.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

