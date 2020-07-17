Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Sells 118 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,485. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.80.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $99.80. 2,863,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,112,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $100.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

