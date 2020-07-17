Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 80.2% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 43.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 70,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its 200 day moving average is $101.34. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.