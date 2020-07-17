Howland Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,585 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $84,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 152,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,708,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 768.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12,686.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $615,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.16. 3,732,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,047,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

