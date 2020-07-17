Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,091,668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,302,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,445,000 after purchasing an additional 197,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,090,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,649,917. The stock has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

