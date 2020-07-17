Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,120 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 9,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,674,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $210,224,000 after buying an additional 367,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

CMCSA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,025,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,837,799. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

