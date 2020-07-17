HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $286.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUBS. Mizuho downgraded shares of HubSpot from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HubSpot from $158.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on HubSpot from $184.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on HubSpot from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.14.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $4.49 on Thursday, hitting $219.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,036. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $1,189,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,447,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,308,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 5,164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

