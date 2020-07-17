Hush Market Capitalization Hits $517,406.13 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $517,406.13 and $400,227.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.51 or 0.00651516 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00102485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00081378 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,457,993 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.