Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hyatt have underperformed the industry so far this year. Notably, the COVID-19 pandemic along with related travel restrictions and other containment efforts have had a significant impact on the company. Due to this, the company suspended operations in 35% of its hotels globally. Moreover, owing to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company has discontinued all share repurchase activity as well as suspended dividend payments. Notably, earning estimates for 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock's earnings growth potential. However, the company’s differentiated brand portfolio and strong expansion plans bode well. Also, its increased focus to strengthen financial flexibility and core operation is noteworthy. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on H. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $86.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Shares of H stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,554. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.33 million. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $116,064.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $111,791,000. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2,020.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 715,048 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,346,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,318,000 after purchasing an additional 578,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $46,526,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

