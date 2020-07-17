Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Icon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.83.

Shares of Icon stock traded up $3.21 on Thursday, hitting $189.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $187.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.49.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Icon will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Icon by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 5.6% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Icon by 33.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 54.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

