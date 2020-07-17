Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Icon makes up about 2.0% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Icon worth $9,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Icon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Icon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Icon by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,079. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.21.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

