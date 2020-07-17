Iconic (ICON) Price Up 46.7% This Week

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Iconic has a market cap of $1,301.42 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 46.7% against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002125 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000365 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic (CRYPTO:ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

