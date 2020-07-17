Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Barclays upgraded shares of Idorsia (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ETTYF. DNB Markets downgraded Idorsia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Idorsia from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Idorsia from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF stock remained flat at $$32.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70. Idorsia has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $33.50.

