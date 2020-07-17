IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,480. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $80.55.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that IGM Biosciences will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 997,235 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 516,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113,561 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,209,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.