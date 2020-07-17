IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.
Shares of IGMS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,480. The company has a quick ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $80.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,981,000 after acquiring an additional 997,235 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 982,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 516,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 113,561 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 426,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after purchasing an additional 269,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,209,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
