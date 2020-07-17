Ignis Price Tops $0.0236 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. During the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, STEX, HitBTC and Coinbit. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $17.99 million and $799,095.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis was first traded on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, STEX, Indodax, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

