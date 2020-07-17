Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $2,348,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.27. 127,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

