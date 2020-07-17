Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.95. 6,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

