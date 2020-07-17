ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Tops $478,602.58

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0481 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $478,602.58 and $323,099.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,953,522 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

