Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax (NYSE:IMAX) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The closure of the company’s entire theater network and decrease in theater system installations due to the coronavirus pandemic is expected to remain an overhang on prospects. IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. Postponed slate of releases in China is expected to hurt IMAX China box office revenues in the near term. Nonetheless, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model positions it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown and be prepared for reopening of theaters. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 is expected to drive the top line.”

Get Imax alerts:

IMAX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Imax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Imax from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Imax stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 10,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,258. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.86. Imax has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $790.14 million, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Imax will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Imax by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $21,624,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Imax by 449.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 283,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 231,596 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Imax by 2,262.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,725 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Imax by 4.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.