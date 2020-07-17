Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,416. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 191.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,257,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,052,000 after acquiring an additional 825,941 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 545,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 75,557 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

