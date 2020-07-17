Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Raised to Buy at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

INFY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

INFY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,605,759. Infosys has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $52,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

