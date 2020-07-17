Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. 355,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605,759. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,427,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,657,000 after buying an additional 266,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 694,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 124,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

