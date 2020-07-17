ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

Get ING Groep alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

ING Groep stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. 172,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,923,592. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $20,809,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ING Groep by 164.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,042,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Groep by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,599,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,526,000 after buying an additional 2,503,702 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ING Groep by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,481,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,328,000 after buying an additional 1,287,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,293,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 1,195,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ING Groep (ING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.