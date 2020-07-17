Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingredion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.43.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.09. 2,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,146. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other Ingredion news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 130.5% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 507,195 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

