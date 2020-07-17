Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.50 to $21.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

INGXF traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,045. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

