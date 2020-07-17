InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $90,048.84 and approximately $276.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00760394 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010477 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00163561 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003102 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,614,354 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

