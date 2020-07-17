Insider Selling: ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,623,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ATNI stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.19. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.41. ATN International Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $79.64.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ATN International Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -618.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATN International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ATN International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ATN International by 1.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATN International by 82.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Raymond James cut shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

