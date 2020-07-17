Insider Selling: Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $1,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

G Walter Loewenbaum II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Luminex alerts:

On Monday, July 6th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 26,347 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $869,451.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 7,853 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $258,206.64.

On Thursday, June 4th, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,721,765.10.

On Friday, May 22nd, G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of Luminex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $2,709,764.39.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.63. 56,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.85 and a beta of 0.67. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 6,283.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.