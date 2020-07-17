Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells 4,630 Shares of Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 4,630 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $568,517.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SYNNEX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,694. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $2.60. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNX shares. TheStreet cut shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 272.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

