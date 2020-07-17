Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) to post sales of $12.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 million to $17.50 million. Inspired Entertainment reported sales of $26.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full year sales of $148.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $141.44 million to $156.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $238.95 million, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $263.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.68 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSE. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,197. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $76.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Harvey Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

