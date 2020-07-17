Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). Inspired Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 13.6% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 136,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 25,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,197. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

