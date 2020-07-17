Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its position in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Integer were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Integer by 1,976.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integer by 2,219.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Integer in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Integer in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.84. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.20. Integer Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $46.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.20 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Integer from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

