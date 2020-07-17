Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wood & Company downgraded Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Inter Pipeline stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 2,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,182. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.