Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of SISXF traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

About Inter Pipeline

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.