International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.36.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 83,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. International Paper has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.