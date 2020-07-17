International Paper (NYSE:IP) Upgraded to Buy by BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IP. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an underweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Paper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.36.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $37.10. 83,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,110. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,122,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 19,224.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,036,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,832 shares during the period. Levin Easterly Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $27,136,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after acquiring an additional 712,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,944,000 after acquiring an additional 574,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

