Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPI. ValuEngine upgraded Intrepid Potash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Intrepid Potash from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $0.55 to $0.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.05. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $117.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $52.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 88.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 113.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21,457 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

