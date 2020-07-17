Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $18.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.33. The company had a trading volume of 495,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,486. The company has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.07 and its 200 day moving average is $549.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.21.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

