Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $18.99 on Wednesday, hitting $604.33. 495,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,486. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $574.07 and its 200 day moving average is $549.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra cut Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.21.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

